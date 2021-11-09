Is Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Moving?

"Teen Mom" star Cheyenne Floyd is one successful mama. After giving birth to her daughter Ryder Wharton in 2017, she established a sweet co-parenting relationship with her ex, Corey Wharton. Cheyenne also moved on and welcomed a son with her now-fiancé Zach Terrell Davis. The baby, named Ace Terrell Davis, made his debut on May 27, and Cheyenne marked the occasion by posting some pics on Instagram. Yet, it hasn't always been an easy road for the mother-of-two.

The reality star told People that co-parenting with Corey "is a never-ending rollercoaster ride that I'm on." However, she and her ex "make it work" because they have the same mission. She explained, "Keeping Ryder first is always the goal. And that's how we've always gotten through any argument or disagreement." She also praised Taylor for "being good co-parents with us." She added, "It takes a lot out of all of us, and we have to put a lot of pride to the side. But we make it work for the kids."

Cheyenne is also winning in her personal life. Zach Davis pulled out all the stops when he proposed to her, and it seems as if they're taking the next steps to spend their lives together.