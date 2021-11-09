Why Justin Duggar's Marriage Has Fans Outraged

The Duggar family doesn't have "Counting On" anymore, but they keep making headlines, including Justin Duggar! The 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised eyebrows last year when he got engaged at the young age of 18. Justin's engagement to Claire Spivey seemed outside the norm, even for the fundamentalist Christian reality TV family. But Justin seemed head over heels, stating via a video posted to TLC's website, "There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with. We know we have found that in each other."

Duggar fans were apprehensive about the engagement because they thought Justin was too young. On a sub-Reddit for Duggar watchers, a Redditor commented on the engagement photo, "This looks like a high school kid posing with his mom and nobody is convincing me otherwise." Another Redditor commented, "They're just too young. If this was two teenagers dating, fine, but the fact that there's still a not zero chance that these two will be down the aisle before Christmas makes this feel, as you said, wrong."

But, as it turns out, fans didn't know the whole story. And now they're more outraged than ever.