Something Isn't Adding Up About Meghan Markle's Claims Against Her Father. Here's Why

Around the time of her wedding, Meghan Markle's father was accused of giving her the "cold shoulder," according to the Daily Mail. However, that may not have been the case. The report indicates that "loving texts" from Thomas to Meghan were sent ahead of her nuptials, which is a far cry from what has previously been reported. The details were read aloud in court on November 9, during an appeals hearing. "There are many texts from Mr. Markle... they are all affectionate and were abundant in the run-up to the wedding," Andrew Caldecott from Associated Newspapers explained. A few texts from Thomas Markle were read in court, one just days before the royal wedding, that seem to paint a completely different picture of Thomas than what the world was previously led to believe.

Back in March, however, Meghan's childhood boyfriend Joshua Silverstein told Us Weekly that Meghan's relationship with her dad had been "complicated" as far back as he could remember. "I think at the end of the day, we're all human beings and we all have to create boundaries with people that we may not want to create boundaries with ... but at the end of the day, you have to do what's best for you and your family," Silverstein told the outlet, supporting Meghan's decision to cut her dad out of her life.

Will the world ever know what really went on between Meghan and her father?