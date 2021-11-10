Something Isn't Adding Up About Meghan Markle's Claims Against Her Father. Here's Why
Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, since 2018. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, Meghan opened up about why she decided to cut her dad out of her life. At the time, he lied to her about his relationship with the press, and she felt completely betrayed, according to CBS News. Right then and there, Meghan stopped talking to her father. In fact, he wasn't even permitted to attend her wedding, leaving Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle, Town and Country reported. "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you,'" Prince Harry said in the documentary "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70" which aired on the BBC network in November 2018.
Since that time, the Duchess of Sussex has held her ground, and she hasn't had any contact with her dad. However, Thomas has decided to continue talking to the media, and has vowed to give an interview every 30 days until his daughter reaches out to him, according to the Mirror. Interestingly, new details were just uncovered in court, and it seems something isn't adding up. Keep reading to find out more.
Text messages that Thomas Markle sent to Meghan were read in court
Around the time of her wedding, Meghan Markle's father was accused of giving her the "cold shoulder," according to the Daily Mail. However, that may not have been the case. The report indicates that "loving texts" from Thomas to Meghan were sent ahead of her nuptials, which is a far cry from what has previously been reported. The details were read aloud in court on November 9, during an appeals hearing. "There are many texts from Mr. Markle... they are all affectionate and were abundant in the run-up to the wedding," Andrew Caldecott from Associated Newspapers explained. A few texts from Thomas Markle were read in court, one just days before the royal wedding, that seem to paint a completely different picture of Thomas than what the world was previously led to believe.
Back in March, however, Meghan's childhood boyfriend Joshua Silverstein told Us Weekly that Meghan's relationship with her dad had been "complicated" as far back as he could remember. "I think at the end of the day, we're all human beings and we all have to create boundaries with people that we may not want to create boundaries with ... but at the end of the day, you have to do what's best for you and your family," Silverstein told the outlet, supporting Meghan's decision to cut her dad out of her life.
Will the world ever know what really went on between Meghan and her father?