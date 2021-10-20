Meghan Markle's Father Earns A New Nickname After Latest Interview

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, gave yet another interview about his daughter and her family on the October 19 episode of "Good Morning Britain." Thomas, who has been speaking to the press regularly since his daughter got engaged to Prince Harry (and maybe even before that), said that he felt that the disconnect between him and his daughter is "silly" at this point (via YouTube), calling the lack of communication on Meghan's part "childish." Thomas maintains that he will continue doing interviews until his daughter reaches out to him; the two have not spoken since before the royal wedding in 2018. "It's time to talk with each other, we're family. The kids are going to grow up without knowing they have two families. This is more than just me and my daughter now — this is me, my daughter, her husband and two babies. So it's time to do something. To talk," Thomas said.

Thomas' latest interview made headlines across major news publications after he said that everything his daughter and her husband do is for money. He went on to slam Harry for "abandoning" the queen. "All he does now is ride a bicycle around the neighborhood... I don't know if it's much of a life for him either. It doesn't make sense," Thomas said on "Good Morning Britain." Shortly after the interview aired, Thomas earned himself a new nickname. Keep reading to find out what people are calling Thomas — and why.