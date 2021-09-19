Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has Something To Say About Her Time 100 Cover

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make headlines, it's a given that Thomas Markle will weigh in. There are dysfunctional families, and then there is the Markle family. Meghan's dad Thomas never misses a chance to make himself part of the news about his daughter; since the royal wedding, Mr. Markle has seemingly been on a quest to get his 15 minutes of fame.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana to the world on June 4, Thomas ruined the happy moment by booking an interview with Australia's "60 Minutes." According to The Daily Mail, Lilibet's grandpa tries to play the victim card when it comes to the relationship with his daughter. Thomas told The Daily Mail, "I'm not an axe murderer. I made one dumb mistake and I've been punished for it ... they [Meghan and Harry] talk about compassion, there's no compassion for me."