The Strange Thing Thomas Markle Jr. Did On TV For Meghan And Harry

Meghan Markle has had her fair share of detractors during her tenure as the Duchess of Sussex. From the polarizing Piers Morgan to her own half-sister Samantha, the former actor has been subject to verbal beratings ever since she and her husband Prince Harry decided to "step back" from the royal family. Amid ruthless media scrutiny, ravenous family members, and a burning desire to start anew, the couple threw an unprecedented wrench into the royal family's plans as they withdrew from their highly esteemed positions — one they reportedly have "no regrets" about, per Harper's Bazaar.

And on the topic of family members, not only has half-sister Samantha made her voice heard about Meghan, but so has the duchess' half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. Thomas, who is related to the duchess through their father Thomas Sr., previously went on record with Express in 2020 to apologize "for the last three years of bad press" though "[i]t should have been done differently a long time ago and she could have had a big decision in that."

In August, however, Thomas began singing a different song. In an appearance for "Big Brother AU," he called Meghan "shallow" and even "told Prince Harry that I think she's gonna ruin your life." And now, Thomas is doing one strange thing on TV for his estranged half-sister. So what is it that Thomas Markle Jr. is up to? Read on to find out!