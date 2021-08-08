Thomas Markle Jr. Lashes Out At Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle does not have a relationship with her half-siblings, Thomas Markle, Jr., and Samantha Markle. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex was asked about her half-sister during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. Oprah asked Meghan about Samantha's tell-all book, to which Meghan responded, "I think it would be hard to 'tell all' when you don't know me," according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. "The last time I saw [Samantha] must have been at least 18, 19 years ago, and before then, 10 years before that. I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows. I wished I had siblings. I would've loved to have had siblings," Meghan added.

Nevertheless, Samantha is often speaking out about Meghan and her relationship with Prince Harry, weighing in on various things that Meghan would say she actually knows nothing about. One person who wasn't really brought up during the Oprah interview is Meghan's older half-brother, Thomas. For the most part, Thomas doesn't find himself in the headlines for speaking out about his estranged sister — at least, not nearly as much as his father, Thomas Markle Sr. — but that just changed. Keep reading to find out more.