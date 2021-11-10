Is Dr. Oz Going To Run For Senate?
It seems like everybody is getting into politics these days — or at least is rumored to be getting into politics. From Caitlyn Jenner's unsuccessful campaign for Governor of California to Matthew McConaghey maybe thinking about running for Governor of Texas, you never know who's going to show up on the ballot. Including, perhaps, Dr. Oz? The occasionally controversial talkshow host and doctor has been rumored to be considering a run for Senator of Pennsylvania as a Republican.
According to The Washington Free Beacon, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has apparently donated to both Republicans and Democrats in the past, has been hiring a campaign staff and making calls to gin up support. The outlet cited "influential Republicans familiar with his plans" as sources, though the article did not name any names. As we've already seen, Oz would hardly be the first wannabe politician to test out the waters before making an announcement, but is there any truth to this rumor?
Dr. Oz is rumored to be running for Pennsylvania Senate
Dr. Mehmet Oz wouldn't necessarily be the most surprising political candidate we've ever seen (former President Donald Trump comes to mind), but it doesn't look like anyone will be buying Oz for Senate campaign buttons quite yet. According to a "Dr. Oz Show" spokesperson speaking to People, "America's Doctor" is still too focused on the show to get that directly involved in politics — at the moment that is.
"Since last year, Dr. Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania where he attended school and has deep family ties," the unnamed spokesperson said. "Dr. Oz has received encouragement to run for the U.S. Senate, but is currently focused on our show and has no announcement at this time."
We have to say, as far as flat-out denials go, this one seems a little wishy-washy. After all, the statement said there's no "announcement at this time," but definitely doesn't rule anything out. Plus, Oz has sort of hinted at his political affiliations in the past — in 2018, he was appointed by Trump to the President's Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition, per CNN. So, to answer your question: Is Dr. Oz going to run for Senate? Maybe!