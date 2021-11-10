Dr. Mehmet Oz wouldn't necessarily be the most surprising political candidate we've ever seen (former President Donald Trump comes to mind), but it doesn't look like anyone will be buying Oz for Senate campaign buttons quite yet. According to a "Dr. Oz Show" spokesperson speaking to People, "America's Doctor" is still too focused on the show to get that directly involved in politics — at the moment that is.

"Since last year, Dr. Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania where he attended school and has deep family ties," the unnamed spokesperson said. "Dr. Oz has received encouragement to run for the U.S. Senate, but is currently focused on our show and has no announcement at this time."

We have to say, as far as flat-out denials go, this one seems a little wishy-washy. After all, the statement said there's no "announcement at this time," but definitely doesn't rule anything out. Plus, Oz has sort of hinted at his political affiliations in the past — in 2018, he was appointed by Trump to the President's Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition, per CNN. So, to answer your question: Is Dr. Oz going to run for Senate? Maybe!