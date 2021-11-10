Gavin Newsom Reveals The Truth About His Recent Whereabouts

Gavin Newsom is a household name, thanks in no small part to the fact that he's the governor of the largest economy and most populated state in the nation, California. As such, when he's got something to say, the rest of the nation listens.

For example, back in 2019, he told Nob Hill Gazette in an interview that he was well aware of just how important it is to give families the resources they need when it comes to the home and work balance. "The idea that you don't even have time to spend with your children because you're so anxious, even if you have paid family leave, that you may be fired or you may be demoted [needs to change]," he said. "Or the whole idea of parenting — with all due respect, men are nowhere to be found substantively. That dialogue and that gender balance is a deep issue too."

While Newsom has been very vocal about the issues that he's passionate about and vocal about trying to give Californians the help and resources they deserve, he has also made headlines for disappearing from the public eye for nearly two weeks. Now, Newsom is admitting that he had no choice but to step away from the spotlight — for a very important reason.