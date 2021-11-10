Are Kanye West And Soulja Boy Putting Their Feud To Rest?

Feuds in hip-hop have been commonplace since the advent of the beloved genre. From The Notorious B.I.G. vs. 2Pac, to Ice Cube vs. the N.W.A., no platform has offered such versatility for clashing egos to verbally duke it out than hip-hop. In fact, you may remember the iconic 2Pac track "Hit 'Em Up," in which he targets Biggie with an impassioned, "That's why I f****d yo' b***h, fat m*********a."

Rap feuds have long continued into the 21st century, with rappers such as Drake, 6ix9ine, and Chris Brown entering lengthy feuds with many of their contemporaries. One feud that has been brewing in recent memory, however, is the one between Kanye West and Soulja Boy. The two rappers, who are known for their loud mouths and boisterous personalities, recently entered a feud after Kanye opted to remove the "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" rapper's verse off his latest record, "Donda."

After going on record to slam Soulja Boy's now-removed verse, Kanye received a swift rebuttal from the enraged rapper. "B***h-a** n***a, don't get on a public platform and say different from what you told me to my face," Soulja Boy screamed on a livestream (via XXL). "Tell me to my face that s**t was trash," he continued while taking aim at Kanye's um... unorthodox haircut. But now, it seems as if the two are laying their short-lived feud to rest.