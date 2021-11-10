Are Kanye West And Soulja Boy Putting Their Feud To Rest?
Feuds in hip-hop have been commonplace since the advent of the beloved genre. From The Notorious B.I.G. vs. 2Pac, to Ice Cube vs. the N.W.A., no platform has offered such versatility for clashing egos to verbally duke it out than hip-hop. In fact, you may remember the iconic 2Pac track "Hit 'Em Up," in which he targets Biggie with an impassioned, "That's why I f****d yo' b***h, fat m*********a."
Rap feuds have long continued into the 21st century, with rappers such as Drake, 6ix9ine, and Chris Brown entering lengthy feuds with many of their contemporaries. One feud that has been brewing in recent memory, however, is the one between Kanye West and Soulja Boy. The two rappers, who are known for their loud mouths and boisterous personalities, recently entered a feud after Kanye opted to remove the "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" rapper's verse off his latest record, "Donda."
After going on record to slam Soulja Boy's now-removed verse, Kanye received a swift rebuttal from the enraged rapper. "B***h-a** n***a, don't get on a public platform and say different from what you told me to my face," Soulja Boy screamed on a livestream (via XXL). "Tell me to my face that s**t was trash," he continued while taking aim at Kanye's um... unorthodox haircut. But now, it seems as if the two are laying their short-lived feud to rest.
Kanye West and Soulja Boy clear the air over text
It's 2021. What better way to end a feud with an embittered rival than over text? Well, this certainly seems to be the case for Kanye West and Soulja Boy. The two rappers recently engaged in a feud after Kanye removed Soulja Boy's verse off his August record, "Donda" — much to the latter's dismay. After their massive quibble, however, the two have seemingly squashed the beef virtually.
Taking to Instagram on November 10, Kanye shared an un-captioned screenshot between him and Soulja Boy. Reaching out first, Kanye wrote, "Yo it's Ye / Love you bro / I should have told you I wasn't gonna use the verse." Soulja Boy then responded, "Love you too bro. That's all I wanted," which Kanye heart-reacted. And just like that — beef squashed! Nothing like two bros hashing it out over iMessage. And who knows, maybe they decided to top off their reunion with a friendly game of Cup Pong afterward! The screenshot was cut off after those texts.
Chris Brown, on the other hand ... he's still got some unresolved beef with Kanye, who also removed his verse from "Donda." In response, Breezy called Ye "a whole h**" and further stated, "Nah he tweakin" (per Page Six).