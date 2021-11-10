Andy Cohen Reveals Whether He Has Ever Had Botox

Andy Cohen is happy with the way he is aging. The 53-year-old "Watch What Happens Live" host replied to a Twitter commenter who said he needs to use Botox. The social media user, who called the famous single father "daddy" in the tweet, noted that he could see Cohen's makeup while watching him on TV. Cohen hit Twitter to reply, "Daddy is quite happy without Botox! Thanks though. I like to age naturally."

Cohen is surrounded by celebrities who use Botox. He often invites the richest Real Housewives and other reality stars for interviews on his late-night show in the Bravo clubhouse. The "WWHL" host once even made a shady comment to "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent for her use of the wrinkle-freezing cosmetic procedure at such a young age.

In 2019, Cohen asked Kent, per TooFab, "And what is happening with Botox and you?" When the former SUR hostess said she was "loving it," Cohen pointed out that at age 28 she didn't need it. Kent fired back with a jab that seemed to be a diss toward Cohen, who was in his early 50s at the time. "Well, when I'm 50, people are gonna be glad I got it," Kent cracked, adding that the procedure is "preventative" and that she'll never have wrinkles. Presumably like Cohen does!