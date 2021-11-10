Andy Cohen Reveals Whether He Has Ever Had Botox
Andy Cohen is happy with the way he is aging. The 53-year-old "Watch What Happens Live" host replied to a Twitter commenter who said he needs to use Botox. The social media user, who called the famous single father "daddy" in the tweet, noted that he could see Cohen's makeup while watching him on TV. Cohen hit Twitter to reply, "Daddy is quite happy without Botox! Thanks though. I like to age naturally."
Cohen is surrounded by celebrities who use Botox. He often invites the richest Real Housewives and other reality stars for interviews on his late-night show in the Bravo clubhouse. The "WWHL" host once even made a shady comment to "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent for her use of the wrinkle-freezing cosmetic procedure at such a young age.
In 2019, Cohen asked Kent, per TooFab, "And what is happening with Botox and you?" When the former SUR hostess said she was "loving it," Cohen pointed out that at age 28 she didn't need it. Kent fired back with a jab that seemed to be a diss toward Cohen, who was in his early 50s at the time. "Well, when I'm 50, people are gonna be glad I got it," Kent cracked, adding that the procedure is "preventative" and that she'll never have wrinkles. Presumably like Cohen does!
Sarah Jessica Parker shares Andy's attitude about aging — sort of
Sarah Jessica Parker has been friends with Andy Cohen for years. Their friendship dates back to her "Sex and the City" days and they traditionally attend the Met Gala together, per E! News. In July 2021, the 56-year-old HBO star was spotted dining with Cohen in New York City, where they both rocked grey hair, per the Daily Mail.
But in a new interview with Vogue, Parker seemed to think Cohen has it easier than her. She blasted the "misogynist chatter" about women and aging, as she noted that people are always asking if a woman has grey hair as if that's a problem. "I'm sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of grey hair, and he's exquisite," Parker added. "Why is it okay for him?" While Parker wanted to know why it's "okay" for a man to have grey hair and not a woman, she also noted that women are also constantly called out on social media for their wrinkles. (She may want to check out the Botox tweet directed at her Bravo bestie!)
"It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today," Parker said. "Whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"