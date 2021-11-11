The Real Reason One Charles Manson Follower Has Been Recommended For Parole Five Times

When it comes to the history of American true crime, it can be argued that the Tate-LaBianca murders, which were largely orchestrated by cult leader Charles Manson and carried out by his acolytes, changed the course of the 20th century. Though Manson was not actually present during the separate events, which resulted in the deaths of seven people (including "Valley of the Dolls" actor Sharon Tate), Manson was ultimately convicted of murder, along with his cohort, who called themselves "The Family." While many would expect that those followers — comprised of members Charles "Tex" Watson, Susan "Sadie" Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkle, and Leslie Van Houten — would never see the light of day again, it seems Van Houten might still have a fighting chance.

As the Associated Press reported on November 10, Van Houten, 72, was officially recommended for parole by a California panel. The recent decision marks the fifth time Van Houten, who was 19 years old at the time of the Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969, has been recommended for release, per AP. So why exactly would Van Houten, a participant of one of the most famous murder cases within the last century, be considered for this release? And why has she been recommended for parole at least four times before the recent ruling?