Everything We Know About Big Ed's Official Engagement To Liz Woods
Big Ed is going to be a married man. The "90 Day Fiancé" star got down on one knee to Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, his girlfriend on the spinoff "The Single Life." On the show, it was clear that the two often butted heads, resulting in a nasty breakup. But they found their way back to each other's arms and decided to stay together forever.
"We are each other's forever, and, yes, we are engaged!" Ed told E! News, confirming the engagement. He said that when they got back together, he had a newfound appreciation for Liz and did not want to be with anyone else but her. "About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," he told People. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."
The couple divulged that it was Liz who reached out to Ed first following their breakup. She was still heartbroken at the time, but she felt the need to tell him that their dog, Teddy, had passed away. Ed asked to have a meal with her, and it was there when he popped the question. "The question was, 'Am I your forever?' And she said yes," Ed shared. "And she ended up leaving for work and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find."
Big Ed acknowledged the error of his ways
Big Ed is aware that he wasn't the best partner to Liz when they first got into a relationship. But now that they're engaged, he's resolving to be the best man he can possibly be. In fact, he said that he's going to therapy to improve himself. "I wasn't a good person, I wasn't a good boyfriend," Ed shared with People. "I didn't treat Liz like she deserved to be treated. I wasn't a good listener. That was all about me — I was so consumed with [myself]."
Now that they're set to tie the knot, the couple revealed that they're not in a hurry to make it to the altar. Both of them are busy with other things, so wedding planning will have to take a backseat — at least for now. "We have a lot on our plate right now, so trying to think about a wedding is really hard," Liz said. "But we're in the works, discussing it and moving forward with our plans."