Everything We Know About Big Ed's Official Engagement To Liz Woods

Big Ed is going to be a married man. The "90 Day Fiancé" star got down on one knee to Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, his girlfriend on the spinoff "The Single Life." On the show, it was clear that the two often butted heads, resulting in a nasty breakup. But they found their way back to each other's arms and decided to stay together forever.

"We are each other's forever, and, yes, we are engaged!" Ed told E! News, confirming the engagement. He said that when they got back together, he had a newfound appreciation for Liz and did not want to be with anyone else but her. "About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," he told People. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."

The couple divulged that it was Liz who reached out to Ed first following their breakup. She was still heartbroken at the time, but she felt the need to tell him that their dog, Teddy, had passed away. Ed asked to have a meal with her, and it was there when he popped the question. "The question was, 'Am I your forever?' And she said yes," Ed shared. "And she ended up leaving for work and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find."