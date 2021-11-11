Is Letitia Wright's Refusal To Get Vaccinated The Reason Behind The Delays For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

It was a controversy no one expected from a star no one expected. "Black Panther"'s Letitia Wright, a fan favorite as the little sister to the late Chadwick Boseman's titular superhero, ruffled feathers in December 2020 when she linked to an anti-COVID-19 vaccine video on her now-deleted Twitter page. Per Page Six, the video began with presenter Tomi Arayomi espousing, "I don't understand vaccines medically, but I've always been a little bit of a skeptic of them," elaborating that some such concerns included developing physical abnormalities like children growing "11 fingers and 12 toes."

Wright was lampooned by her own followers for sharing the video ("You couldn't read an article from an actual doctor? Or a scientist?" asked one.) and initially tweeted the assertion (via Page Six), "if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled." In a follow-up tweet, she explained, "my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else."

After Wright suffered an on-set injury in August shooting the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the actor recuperated at home as the rest of the cast and crew continued without her. On November 5, however, Variety reported that the entire production has been halted while Wright continued to recover. With reports of Hollywood cracking down on enforcing COVID-19 vaccinations, could Wright's anti-vax stance have come back to haunt her?