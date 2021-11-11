Dennis Rodman's Daughter Reveals The Truth About Their Tense Relationship

After images of Dennis Rodman appearing at his youngest daughter Trinity's soccer game recently made the rounds online, she took to Instagram to share the truth about her relationship with the former basketball player.

"This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career," Trinity wrote in the caption. "I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything. My dad doesn't play a big role in my life at all and most people don't know that, we don't see eye to eye on many things." She continued, "Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don't have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he's human I'm human... he's my dad, and I'm his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does."

Dennis has previously spoken about hoping to repair their relationship, too, trying to focus less on giving them "material things" and focus more on spending quality time together. "All these years I've been giving and supplying and on-demand... I really haven't had any time to be a father," he told ESPN in 2019, explaining that he "is trying to convince myself that I am a good dad."