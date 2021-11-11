How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute To Princess Diana On The Red Carpet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked their very first red carpet in well over a year on November 10. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Intrepid Museum for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala that was held on Wednesday night. Dressed to the nines, Meghan wore a red gown by Carolina Herrera, according to People magazine. On her arm was her handsome husband, dressed in a black suit and a bow tie. Meghan styled her brunette hair up in a tight bun, and completed her look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Meanwhile, Harry's suit was adorned with the four medals that he earned while serving in the military. Harry was listed as a special presenter as the Salute to Freedom gala, which was held to recognize "extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation," according to the official website.
Both Harry and Meghan included a nod to the UK by wearing red poppy pins in honor of Remembrance Day. "Poppies are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community. The poppy is a well-known and well-established symbol, one that carries a wealth of history and meaning with it," according to the British Legion website. As she walked the red carpet amid flashing cameras, some people noticed that Meghan actually paid tribute to Princess Diana at the event as well.
Meghan Markle wore a bracelet that once belonged to Harry's mother
Meghan Markle did not over accessorize, allowing her stunning gown to take centerstage, but she did choose a couple of tasteful pieces of jewelry to compliment her overall look. According to Parade, the Duchess of Sussex adorned her ears in diamonds, going with a pair of "Snowstorm" earrings by Birks. The price tag? A smooth $13,000. In addition, Meghan added a couple of dainty bracelets to her wrist. According to Page Six, Meghan chose a Cartier diamond tennis bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana. Meghan also wore a Cartier "Love" bracelet in gold.
This certainly isn't the first time that Meghan has worn this particular tennis bracelet. In fact, it's the same one that she chose to wear during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, according to CNN. There have been several other times that Meghan has worn very special jewelry as well. In fact, on her wedding day, Meghan chose to wear Diana's aquamarine cocktail ring, as confirmed by jeweler Asprey on Instagram.