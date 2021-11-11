How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute To Princess Diana On The Red Carpet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked their very first red carpet in well over a year on November 10. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Intrepid Museum for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala that was held on Wednesday night. Dressed to the nines, Meghan wore a red gown by Carolina Herrera, according to People magazine. On her arm was her handsome husband, dressed in a black suit and a bow tie. Meghan styled her brunette hair up in a tight bun, and completed her look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Meanwhile, Harry's suit was adorned with the four medals that he earned while serving in the military. Harry was listed as a special presenter as the Salute to Freedom gala, which was held to recognize "extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation," according to the official website.

Both Harry and Meghan included a nod to the UK by wearing red poppy pins in honor of Remembrance Day. "Poppies are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community. The poppy is a well-known and well-established symbol, one that carries a wealth of history and meaning with it," according to the British Legion website. As she walked the red carpet amid flashing cameras, some people noticed that Meghan actually paid tribute to Princess Diana at the event as well.