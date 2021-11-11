Prince Charles Had A Surprisingly Normal Trip To Newcastle

There is a stark contrast between the life of an average citizen and the life of a royal. Riding the bus versus an extravagant motorcade, eating fast food versus exquisite fine-dining, or pinching pennies versus access to the Sovereign Grant — these are just mere examples highlighting the two vastly-differing lifestyles.

Of course, while royals may have access to lavish amenities, it doesn't discredit their hard work. The royal family is often tasked with countless hours of charity work and innumerable public appearances, in which they must put their best foot forward at all times. But regardless of such, you'll rarely ever catch a royal breaking code.

Of course, the late Princess Diana would do so behind closed doors when she and sons Prince William and Prince Harry "would nip to McDonald's for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch 'Blind Date'" as a royal butler recalled to The Mirror (via Hello!). Now, decades after her death, ex-husband Prince Charles is following suit in his acts of ... normalcy!