The Tragic Death Of Monster Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr.

"Monster's Ball" was Coronji Calhoun Sr.'s one and only acting credit, according to People; his IMDb page confirms this. According to a 2002 article in SF Gate, he was selected at an open casting call in Louisiana. Halle Berry told the publication about her discomfort during the scene where her character beats Calhoun's over his weight.

"It was a lot harder than even the love scene because [he] was really 10 and obese," she said. "So I talked to him a lot and hugged and kissed him a lot." She said Calhoun told her he was unfazed, telling her, "You don't have to worry about what you say; it can't be as bad as how they treat me at school." Berry then said that things had since turned around for her on-screen son, saying, "But I hear now he's the most popular kid in his school."

Calhoun's life in recent years is somewhat of a mystery, as he had not been particularly active on social media. He had not posted on Instagram since 2015, and a Twitter account claiming to belong to him has not been used since 2017. And even when he did post on Instagram, it was mostly memes and caption-less selfies. We do know, however, that Calhoun had built a family. Per WWL, he is survived by his 10-year-old son and 13-year-old stepson. It is unclear if he had a partner or co-parent.