What Does Jennifer Aniston Think Of Paul Rudd As The Sexiest Man Alive?

Paul Rudd has been voted People's "Sexiest Man Alive" this year. The veteran actor, who began his film career in 1992, rose to continued prominence with his roles in comedies such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "The 40-Year Old Virgin," and "Dinner for Schmucks." In the latest part of his career, he was afforded the opportunity to showcase his range when he was cast as the titular character in 2015's "Ant-Man."

Since then, Rudd has reinvented himself as a hybrid comedy-action hero in the wildly-popular Marvel franchise. In nabbing the role of Ant-Man, Rudd once admitted to Variety, "I'm not the first guy that people would think of when it comes to playing a big superhero." Despite such, Rudd took the ball and ran with it, further telling the outlet, "I wanted to try and make a character, a superhero, who was kind of a regular person," adding that initially "The whole world of it, of superherodom, seemed overwhelming."

Now, Rudd is reveling in his success and enjoying the fruits of his labor. And with his recent accolade of "Sexiest Man Alive" now in tow, the actor is receiving adulation from all around. In fact, former "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston even chimed in on Paul Rudd's big win.