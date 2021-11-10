How Is Being The Sexiest Man Alive Going To Impact Paul Rudd?

Paul Rudd has gotten a lot of attention over the years, thanks to all of the online memes that suggest the "Ant Man" actor hasn't aged a day in the past few decades. Even his transformation from a teen to the present day really does prove that he looks exactly the same way he did when he first began his career.

Rudd revealed the secret behind his most enviable and youthful looks at Chicago's Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in 2019. According to the Chicago Tribune, he quipped, "I'm 80 years old on the inside. In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer." However, fellow Hollywood actor Breckin Meyer joked that he was pretty sure Rudd maintains his looks by "sucking the lifeblood out of babies."

And while Rudd continues to poke fun of his supposed anti-aging secrets that the rest of the entertainment world wishes they had access to, he was just given a very prestigious honor as People Magazine named him 2021's "Sexiest Man Alive." He is no longer just the "boy next door," but one of Hollywood's most celebrated leading men. With that said, a lot of his fans can't help but wonder how this is going to change Rudd's future now that he'll be getting more attention than ever before.