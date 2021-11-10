How Is Being The Sexiest Man Alive Going To Impact Paul Rudd?
Paul Rudd has gotten a lot of attention over the years, thanks to all of the online memes that suggest the "Ant Man" actor hasn't aged a day in the past few decades. Even his transformation from a teen to the present day really does prove that he looks exactly the same way he did when he first began his career.
Rudd revealed the secret behind his most enviable and youthful looks at Chicago's Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in 2019. According to the Chicago Tribune, he quipped, "I'm 80 years old on the inside. In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer." However, fellow Hollywood actor Breckin Meyer joked that he was pretty sure Rudd maintains his looks by "sucking the lifeblood out of babies."
And while Rudd continues to poke fun of his supposed anti-aging secrets that the rest of the entertainment world wishes they had access to, he was just given a very prestigious honor as People Magazine named him 2021's "Sexiest Man Alive." He is no longer just the "boy next door," but one of Hollywood's most celebrated leading men. With that said, a lot of his fans can't help but wonder how this is going to change Rudd's future now that he'll be getting more attention than ever before.
Paul Rudd is about to make a lot of changes to his lifestyle
Now that Paul Rudd has been added to the same category of Hollywood men such as Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Idris Elba, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the sexiest men on the planet, the actor knows that he's got some serious work to do. The first thing, he says, is a lifestyle overhaul. In an interview with People, he joked, "I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that."
All jokes aside, Rudd did admit that he was pretty surprised when he found out that he was chosen as the publication's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2021. He explained, "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."
Smart, funny, good-looking, and humble? That is definitely the perfect definition of sexy right there.