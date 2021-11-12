Donald Trump's Staffers Reportedly Blame Themselves For Hermain Cain's Death. Here's What We Know

A lot of critics and media outlets have pointed out over the years that rallies are part of former President Donald Trump's lifeline. In fact, Vox said in 2019 that his campaign heavily relies on his ability to work up a crowd at his packed rallies, while the Guardian pointed out that rallies have given Trump an opportunity to send his message to his loyal supporters by cutting out the middleman that is the media. "The rallies are not the be-all, end-all by any stretch," Republican strategist Charlie Gerow told The Washington Post. "But they are an important show of strength to rally the base and increase the intensity of those people. Folks who attend a rally go home, talk to friends, talk to neighbors, talk to their family about what happened."

With that said, Trump reached a stumbling block during the first half of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to stay at home in state-wide lockdowns to help curb the spread of the virus. However, he did hold a rally in June 2020 in a packed auditorium in Oklahoma, despite the fact that COVID-19 was still ravaging many communities across the nation. It was also the last rally that former presidential hopeful Herman Cain attended before succumbing to the virus, which reportedly has former staffers feeling guilty in hindsight.