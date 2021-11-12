The Possible Connection Between Lil Nas X's Industry Baby And His Upcoming Maury Appearance

One of the very few, unequivocally good things about this year (in our opinion, but also factually speaking) is that it's Lil Nas X's world, and we're just living in it. On November 11, the rapper, noted visionary, and LGBTQ+ icon appeared in what could be his greatest project yet. What is it, you ask? None other than a trailer for a future appearance on "Maury," the show in which episode titles like "SHE SEDUCED ME WITH POTATO SALAD... BUT THE KIDS AREN'T MINE!" are more the rule than the exception.

"Maury," the ubiquitous longtime daytime talk show obsessed with absurd chair-wielding brawls and paternity tests announced via Twitter that Lil Nas X is slated to take part in an episode on November 17 as an actual guest. Per the "Maury" trailer, the industry polymath (real name: Montero Lamar Hill) will purportedly appear alongside dancer Yai Ariza, who is Lil Nas X's ex-boyfriend, as well as Ariza's supposed "girlfriend." The teaser promises a number of traditional "Maury" hallmarks: an all-out brawl, a proposal, and the requisite "are you the father?" reveal.

Of course, it's a fair guess Lil Nas X's "Maury" stint is yet another example of a genius marketing ploy concocted by the performer, as Out noted. That aside, fans of the rapper could feasibly predict what the upcoming "Maury" episode could contain content-wise by connecting it to one of the hip-hop sensation's recent hit singles, "Industry Baby."