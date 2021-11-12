Why Does The Rock Refuse To Take Bathroom Breaks During His Training?

It's safe to say Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. When he isn't making people laugh in his movies, he's warming their hearts on social media when he posts adorable photos and videos with his daughters, Tiana Gia and Jasmine. Simply put, the former WWE wrestler is a star, both on and off the screen. On top of all that, he is very dedicated to being the best he can be at anything — particularly when it comes to his physique.

But a few years ago, The Rock sparked some shock when he showed his Instagram followers where he goes to the bathroom during workouts ... in a water bottle. He accidentally made the revelation while promoting a product in 2017 via Instagram. "I just realized you all saw my big bottle of pee," he said in the video. "Look, I go hardcore when I train; I don't have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it and I keep training like a beast."

Now, the "Fast & the Furious" star provided a more detailed explanation behind his untraditional bathroom habit.