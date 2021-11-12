Why Does The Rock Refuse To Take Bathroom Breaks During His Training?
It's safe to say Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. When he isn't making people laugh in his movies, he's warming their hearts on social media when he posts adorable photos and videos with his daughters, Tiana Gia and Jasmine. Simply put, the former WWE wrestler is a star, both on and off the screen. On top of all that, he is very dedicated to being the best he can be at anything — particularly when it comes to his physique.
But a few years ago, The Rock sparked some shock when he showed his Instagram followers where he goes to the bathroom during workouts ... in a water bottle. He accidentally made the revelation while promoting a product in 2017 via Instagram. "I just realized you all saw my big bottle of pee," he said in the video. "Look, I go hardcore when I train; I don't have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it and I keep training like a beast."
Now, the "Fast & the Furious" star provided a more detailed explanation behind his untraditional bathroom habit.
The Rock confirmed the water bottle rumors are 'actually true'
During an interview with Esquire, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed he does, in fact, urinate in a water bottle when he trains. However, it's not as disgusting as it sounds. "Well, yeah, the headline is actually true, I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give context to that," he said. "It's not a water bottle that I've actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you're done using it. These are just bottles that I'm no longer using."
The actor also explained that the reason he does this is because "usually the gyms that I work out in don't have a bathroom, 'cause they're the Iron Paradise and there's no bathroom there, it's just hot, sweaty, and dirty." He added, "I usually stay pretty hydrated and I have to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot, but probably a couple times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom, so I break out the bottle."
It's not surprising that The Rock was so candid about his bathroom habits. After all, he's an open book when it comes to his workouts and regularly shares motivational content including his gym routines and what he eats. "Great late Friday night training session," he wrote in October. "Not my preferred time to train but you gotta get it in when you can. And you gotta go hard." The star also likes to share his cheat meals, which he admitted is part of his weekly diet.