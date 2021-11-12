Everything We Know About Andy Dick's Arrest

Andy Dick's checkered past – and history of tumultuous relationships — has been well-documented. In June, the actor was arrested after attacking somebody with a chair, via Page Six. The news was originally reported by Dick's ex-fiance, media personality Elisa Jordana, on her "Kermit and Friends" YouTube show. At the time, Jordana said Dick was becoming "very aggressive" while heavily drinking alcohol. "Every day there was some kind of problem. There were signs something was going to happen," the frequent "The Howard Stern Show" guest said.

According to Dick, the altercation in June was not due to alcohol consumption. The former "News Radio" star said he was play-fighting with on-again-off-again boyfriend, Lucas Crawford, when things turned serious. "Andy got defensive and scared and tried to limp away from him," a spokesperson for Dick told Page Six in June. "That's when he grabbed the nearest chair and threw it in Lucas' direction," the spokesperson added. Dick claimed that he sustained more damage than Crawford. "My femur got broken and my ankle got shattered and the tendons and ligaments on the other side are ripped off the bone," he told the outlet.

The actor was adamant that his drinking was under control. "I don't have substance abuse issues. I don't do drugs and I barely drink," he told Page Six. Months later, Dick wound up in legal trouble for an altercation involving a bottle of liquor.