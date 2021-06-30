The Real Reason Andy Dick Was Arrested Again

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Comedian Andy Dick has had multiple run-ins with the law, and now he is making headlines once again for a disturbing arrest.

His legal issues go back to 2008 when he was arrested for "sexual battery and drug possession," according to the LA Times. He reportedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl and pleaded guilty to "misdemeanor battery and drug charges," per USA Today. In 2010, he was arrested and charged for allegedly groping "two people's genital areas," according to Fox News.

Dick was reportedly fired from a movie in 2017 for his inappropriate behavior and denied the claims in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I didn't grope anybody," he claimed. "I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them," saying licking was "[his] thing" and that he wasn't trying to assault anyone. But his issues seemed to continue and in 2019 he was charged for allegedly groping a driver from a ride-sharing service, per Page Six.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).