What Did Kate Middleton Just Reveal About Prince William's Military Career?

Prince Harry may have been the only British royal in recent memory to actually serve in a war (per BBC), but in fact, most male members of the royal family perform some type of military service. According to PopSugar, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew all served in the Royal Navy while Prince William chose the Royal Air Force. After his time in the air force, William continued flying, becoming a pilot for air ambulances.

But before he could even partake in any military duties, he had to undergo training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, per USA Today. In 2018, William returned to his old stomping grounds for the annual Sovereign's Day Parade, stepping in for Queen Elizabeth II. "I remember the deep sense of pride that came from passing out of one of the finest military academies in the world," he said in an address to the crowd. "I also remember the acute sense of relief that I would no longer be getting thrashed at Sennybridge, or having to dig trenches for five days in Thetford!"

Now, William's wife Kate Middleton is revealing some of what her husband told her about his days at Sandhurst.