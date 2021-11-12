What Did Kate Middleton Just Reveal About Prince William's Military Career?
Prince Harry may have been the only British royal in recent memory to actually serve in a war (per BBC), but in fact, most male members of the royal family perform some type of military service. According to PopSugar, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew all served in the Royal Navy while Prince William chose the Royal Air Force. After his time in the air force, William continued flying, becoming a pilot for air ambulances.
But before he could even partake in any military duties, he had to undergo training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, per USA Today. In 2018, William returned to his old stomping grounds for the annual Sovereign's Day Parade, stepping in for Queen Elizabeth II. "I remember the deep sense of pride that came from passing out of one of the finest military academies in the world," he said in an address to the crowd. "I also remember the acute sense of relief that I would no longer be getting thrashed at Sennybridge, or having to dig trenches for five days in Thetford!"
Now, William's wife Kate Middleton is revealing some of what her husband told her about his days at Sandhurst.
Kate Middleton has 'heard a lot about Sandhurst'
Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Kate Middleton sat down with a 98-year-old veteran, Colonel David Blum, and a 10-year-old cub scout, Emily Edge. Blum served in World War II and graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, just like Prince William. "It was probably a lot tougher then than it was when my husband did it," Middleton said, "but I've heard a lot about Sandhurst." Blum cheekily replied, "It had its moments."
Blum went on to tell Middleton what Remembrance means to him, recounting tales from his service in Italy during World War II. "I lost a few friends," he told her. "One in particular, I remember he was killed a day or two before the war ended. That, I must say, affected me quite a bit." Edge thanked him for his service, saying, "It's important to remember all the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives so we can live freely and happily today."
After the interview, Middleton thanked Blum on her official Twitter account. "Speaking to him highlighted again to me why Remembrance is so important ..." she wrote. "We must keep their stories alive for generations to come."