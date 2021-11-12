Chrissy Teigen's New Look Has Fans Seriously Confused

Chrissy Teigen is never shy to experiment with her looks — particularly when it comes to her hair. Early this year, the model-turned-internet fire-starter surprised everyone with a drastic transformation, ditching her honey blonde locks for a more vibrant hue. Or so it seemed. She posted an Instagram photo in January after returning to the app of her rocking long, purple hair that fell down to her chest in beautiful waves. Apparently, it was just a wig, but she looked stunning and it was one of the star's many attention-grabbing internet moments nonetheless. "the wig life ... chose me," she captioned the Instagram.

Fast forward to August, Teigen once again debuted a new look, but for real this time. She let go of her long mane in favor of a chic bob cut, which was apparently inspired by Khloe Kardashian. "cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!" she wrote in her Instagram caption when she shared her new 'do.

Now, Teigen is once again teasing fans with yet another transformation, but instead of receiving praises, she's drawing some serious flak. But once you see the photo, you may just understand why.