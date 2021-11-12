The Real Meaning Behind Beyoncé's Be Alive

Beyoncé is finally giving fans some new music, and this time it coincides with an Oscar-buzz-worthy movie.

Queen Bey released "Be Alive" as the breakout single from the upcoming movie "King Richard," starring Will Smith. The film follows the life of Richard Williams, tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams' father, and his role in pushing his daughters to new levels that still dominate the tennis court. The story may have been one Beyoncé could relate to, as it chronicles "an undeterred father" who is "instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time," said Warner Brothers, per NME. The "Lemonade" singer's father, Michael Knowles, served as Beyoncé's manager from her days on Destiny's Child to the mid-2000s.

Star of the film actor Will Smith revealed to Entertainment Weekly it was the artist herself who requested to make music for the film after getting a sneak preview of the movie premiering November 19. "The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment," Smith said. "I was so happy when Beyoncé called." So what is "Be Alive" really about?