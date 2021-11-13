The Tragic Death Of The Tech Mogul Who Flew To Space With William Shatner

Glen M. DeVries, a crew member of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin aerospace company, died on November 11 at age 49. DeVries and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, died in a fatal plane crash in Hampton Township, New Jersey, according to People. DeVries and Fischer were the only two people aboard the small passenger plane, although it is unclear which was the pilot. However, Fischer's website notes that he began training DeVries to be a pilot in 2016.

DeVries was a crew member on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which went to space in October. Prior to launching into space, DeVries made a commemorative post on his Instagram. "Literally my oldest, and lifelong enduring, dream," he wrote alongside an old photo of himself as a child playing with what appears to be a homemade rocket.

DeVries was very active on Instagram and made several posts about his trip with Blue Origin. In one post, he gushed about his admiration for William Shatner. "... to go to space with @williamshatner, who has personified 'space cool' since, well, as long as I can remember... is simply awesome!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself as Captain Kirk on Halloween in 2017. Shatner was also onboard the New Shepard. The actor is active on Twitter, but has yet to comment on DeVries' passing.