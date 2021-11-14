The Real Reason Ron Howard Was Treated Poorly During Happy Days

Today, Ron Howard is best known as the director of critically acclaimed movies like "Apollo 13," "A Beautiful Mind," and "Cinderella Man." But before his foray into directing, the Oklahoma native was a child actor who rose to fame on "The Twilight Zone." Howard also gained fame after landing the role of Opie Taylor in "The Andy Griffith Show." In an interview with The Guardian in 2020, Howard explained, "I grew up as a child actor, been working all my life, and I love it. But it does create a kind of bubble. So I look for projects that lead me to life experiences I wouldn't have otherwise had — and on my own I'm an introverted, risk-averse individual. But, when there's a story to be told, it gets me out of the house, talking to people, learning things. And then I just go."

The series that made the once-unknown child actor a household name was "Happy Days," in which he played the role of Richie Cunningham. But, despite the show's success, recent revelations about Howard's experience on the sitcom have sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood.