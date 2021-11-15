Gwen Stefani Has Big Plans For Next Year. Here's What We Know
In October 2020, Gwen Stefani celebrated the 25th anniversary of No Doubt's breakthrough album "Tragic Kingdom." Since becoming a household name with her band members, Stefani has morphed into a superstar who can quite literally do it all. After many years with No Doubt, the "Make Me Like You" hitmaker embarked on a successful solo career that took her career to the next level. During a UK interview with "This Morning," Stefani admitted she never expected her solo material to take off the way it did, stating she saw it as an "art project" that unpredictably "spiraled out of control."
Additionally, the mom-of-three has always been known for her unique sense of style and is considered a fashion icon. Stefani branched out into branding and launched her own fragrances, eyewear, clothing, and accessories, to name a few. On the night she was awarded the People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon in 2019, it was revealed she had earned $1 billion in retail sales. After a number of country duets with her husband, Blake Shelton, Stefani returned to pop and released the single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" in December 2020. This year in April, she teamed up with Saweetie for "Slow Clap."
In an interview with "The One Show," she revealed she had been writing her new album over Zoom and expected it to arrive in 2021. However, no release date has been confirmed. That being said, it seems Stefani has a lot up her sleeve for 2022.
Gwen Stefani took a pause from new music after she married Blake Shelton
During a new interview on KOST 103.5's Ellen K Morning Show, Gwen Stefani gave fans an update on her evolving career. When asked what the singer has planned for 2022, Stefani teased listeners and revealed she has "a bunch of tricks up my sleeve." The three-time Grammy Award winner explained she has been working on this unannounced project for "years" but admitted she isn't allowed to discuss it yet. However, she did mention it's "all good stuff" and that if you're already a fan of the entertainer, it will be something of interest.
As for the new music, Stefani said she will be getting back into the studio to finish off her fifth studio album. While many assumed the record would come out this year, the "Don't Speak" chart-topper openly admitted that after getting married to Blake Shelton, she wanted to "marinate in that moment" and not rush the album.
Even though Stefani didn't hint at the project she had been working years on, she and her team trademarked the name "P8NT" as a potential cosmetic brand in 2018, according to TMZ. As noted by Allure, the brand will likely include a variety of products including makeup, skincare, and hair products, to name a few. Looking at her resume, Gwen Stefani is a brand we can trust!