Gwen Stefani Has Big Plans For Next Year. Here's What We Know

In October 2020, Gwen Stefani celebrated the 25th anniversary of No Doubt's breakthrough album "Tragic Kingdom." Since becoming a household name with her band members, Stefani has morphed into a superstar who can quite literally do it all. After many years with No Doubt, the "Make Me Like You" hitmaker embarked on a successful solo career that took her career to the next level. During a UK interview with "This Morning," Stefani admitted she never expected her solo material to take off the way it did, stating she saw it as an "art project" that unpredictably "spiraled out of control."

Additionally, the mom-of-three has always been known for her unique sense of style and is considered a fashion icon. Stefani branched out into branding and launched her own fragrances, eyewear, clothing, and accessories, to name a few. On the night she was awarded the People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon in 2019, it was revealed she had earned $1 billion in retail sales. After a number of country duets with her husband, Blake Shelton, Stefani returned to pop and released the single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" in December 2020. This year in April, she teamed up with Saweetie for "Slow Clap."

In an interview with "The One Show," she revealed she had been writing her new album over Zoom and expected it to arrive in 2021. However, no release date has been confirmed. That being said, it seems Stefani has a lot up her sleeve for 2022.