Gwen Stefani Can't Hold Back Her Extreme Affection For Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a lot of love for one another. After five years together, the wholesome couple got engaged in October 2020, then tied the knot in July at an intimate ceremony in the chapel built at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma with 40 guests in attendance, per TODAY.

As noted by Billboard, Shelton and Stefani first met while working on NBC's "The Voice" in 2014. After sparking a romance in 2015, the singers have released music together. Their first collaboration, "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," took place in 2016 and appeared on Shelton's studio album "If I'm Honest." The following year, Shelton featured on his wife's festive single "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which is slowly but surely becoming a Christmas classic — as of this writing, it has more than 97 million streams on Spotify alone. In 2019, Shelton and Stefani teamed up once again on the duet "Nobody But You" and performed the single at the 2020 Grammy Awards. During a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest for E!, the pair admitted they don't see a joint full-length album ever happening. However, they did drop one more collaboration — "Happy Anywhere" — that same year.

Even if a full album isn't coming from these two, they clearly enjoy collaborating and will likely continue to. During one of Stefani's recent on-stage appearances, Blake joined his wife and reminded everyone why they're the high-profile couple that they are.