Gwen Stefani Can't Hold Back Her Extreme Affection For Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a lot of love for one another. After five years together, the wholesome couple got engaged in October 2020, then tied the knot in July at an intimate ceremony in the chapel built at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma with 40 guests in attendance, per TODAY.
As noted by Billboard, Shelton and Stefani first met while working on NBC's "The Voice" in 2014. After sparking a romance in 2015, the singers have released music together. Their first collaboration, "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," took place in 2016 and appeared on Shelton's studio album "If I'm Honest." The following year, Shelton featured on his wife's festive single "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which is slowly but surely becoming a Christmas classic — as of this writing, it has more than 97 million streams on Spotify alone. In 2019, Shelton and Stefani teamed up once again on the duet "Nobody But You" and performed the single at the 2020 Grammy Awards. During a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest for E!, the pair admitted they don't see a joint full-length album ever happening. However, they did drop one more collaboration — "Happy Anywhere" — that same year.
Even if a full album isn't coming from these two, they clearly enjoy collaborating and will likely continue to. During one of Stefani's recent on-stage appearances, Blake joined his wife and reminded everyone why they're the high-profile couple that they are.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got a little handsy on stage
In 2018, Gwen Stefani announced she would be doing her own Las Vegas residency, "Just A Girl," at the Zappos Theater. After a successful run, the "Make Me Like You" singer wrapped up the residency on November 6.
At the very last show, her husband Blake Shelton made a surprise appearance and joined his wife on stage to perform their romantic duet, "Happy Anywhere." In a video upload shared to Instagram, Stefani and Shelton can be seen singing the song in front of a montage of clips of the couple. At the end of the performance, the former No Doubt frontwoman hugged her man and wrapped her leg around him while the audience cheered. "@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night #happyanywhere gx," she captioned her post. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez, and Ava Max were also spotted in attendance at Stefani's very last residency show.
This isn't the first time Shelton has surprised fans at one of her Vegas shows. In February 2020, the talent show coach came out to perform their 2019 single "Nobody But You" after it topped the iTunes country chart. Clearly, these two honeymooners don't want to be away from each other for too long!