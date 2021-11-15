Everything We Know About Ben Higgins' Wedding
Former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins is a married man. After suffering from a "breakdown" and being at a "low place", Ben has succeeded in making 2021 a memorable year. In July, the reality star told Hollywood Life, "I need to figure out what my life's gonna look like and what my legacy is going to be." At the time, Ben stressed that his mental health had nothing to do with his then-fiancée, now wife, Jessica Clarke. According to Us Weekly, the couple met via Instagram at the end of 2018. By February 2019, Ben introduced her to his fans on Instagram to his "someone special." They had a long-distance relationship before getting engaged in March 2020. And in November, they tied the knot.
The entrepreneur spoke to The List and revealed that Clarke had never watched him on "The Bachelor." He said, "I don't blame her for not wanting to see it," but added that because of the show they were able to "create our own businesses, to build new networks and friendships." Ben also divulged, "20 of those people at our wedding would be from the show, people that have [had] an impact [on] my life and an impact [on] her life." He explained, "It's a part of my story, and my story and her story both kind of collide when you get married ... And for me, "The Bachelor" is a huge part of my story." Now, his wedding forms part of his story too.
Ben Higgins marries Jessica Clarke in a "celebration"
Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are officially husband and wife. "I know we will have a beautiful marriage," Ben told People. Further, he told The List, "Jessica and I want this to be a celebration." He said they were doing a "traditional ceremony," but People divulged that the nuptials included scripture readings, personalized vows, and "Winnie-the-Pooh" quotes.
Guests enjoyed a lakeside reception including individually packed sliders and pizzas, the couple's favorite food. Ben also previously revealed that they wanted it to be "a party from the very beginning to the very end," and so they got the Taylor Pace Orchestra which he felt was "the best band in the world." Ben dished that he was looking forward to a "bourbon bar set up at the wedding." "Bachelor" stars Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, a pregnant Ashley Iaconnetti, and Jared Haibon attended the wedding. Ben also asked Wells Adams to be one of his groomsmen.
Of course, a marriage is only official once it is consummated. Ben dished to Nick Viall on the "Viall Files" podcast that he and Clarke were waiting for their wedding night to be intimate and have sex. In his last Instagram post before his wedding, Ben wrote, "I am going to gladly with joy and excitement put my phone aside to soak up every second of the weekend." Nope, we're not going to be seeing Mr. and Mrs. Higgins for a while. Bless them!