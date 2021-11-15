Everything We Know About Ben Higgins' Wedding

Former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins is a married man. After suffering from a "breakdown" and being at a "low place", Ben has succeeded in making 2021 a memorable year. In July, the reality star told Hollywood Life, "I need to figure out what my life's gonna look like and what my legacy is going to be." At the time, Ben stressed that his mental health had nothing to do with his then-fiancée, now wife, Jessica Clarke. According to Us Weekly, the couple met via Instagram at the end of 2018. By February 2019, Ben introduced her to his fans on Instagram to his "someone special." They had a long-distance relationship before getting engaged in March 2020. And in November, they tied the knot.

The entrepreneur spoke to The List and revealed that Clarke had never watched him on "The Bachelor." He said, "I don't blame her for not wanting to see it," but added that because of the show they were able to "create our own businesses, to build new networks and friendships." Ben also divulged, "20 of those people at our wedding would be from the show, people that have [had] an impact [on] my life and an impact [on] her life." He explained, "It's a part of my story, and my story and her story both kind of collide when you get married ... And for me, "The Bachelor" is a huge part of my story." Now, his wedding forms part of his story too.