Ben Higgins Opens Up About Being In A 'Low Place'

Ben Higgins got real about the current state of his mental health on Trista Sutter's podcast. "I am back in Indiana right now because of a breakdown, again, in my life where I don't know what's happening," he revealed (via Us Weekly). "I don't know what this next season of life looks like for me. I'm farther and farther removed from the show, and at the same time, I need to figure out what my life is going to look like and what my legacy is going to be."

He continued that life isn't easy for him right now: "I'm at a low place, I don't see myself as this thriving figure right now. I'm kind of lamenting and separating myself from a lot of things that I held close." He explained that he had begun to associate his identity very closely with the franchise. "All of a sudden I go from feeling like I'm an outsider to, over a period of time, having enough people tell me that I'm awesome to start feeling pretty good about [myself]," he told Trista. "I start building an identity around that. I started to really feel like, 'Oh, my gosh, this is the thing that I was needing to fill me ... I'll be in the in-group forever.'" Trista suggested the two create a "Bachelor's Anonymous" group to help contestants transition back to real life after the show.

While it sounds like he's having a tough time, there is one bright spot: Ben is currently engaged to Jessica Clarke and has been posting on Instagram about their wedding-planning.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.