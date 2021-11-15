The Real Reason A Donald Trump Official Was Warned About Playing Taylor Swift's Music

Donald Trump used to be a fan of Taylor Swift and her music, but that opinion changed over time. Before he became president, Trump occasionally posted tweets praising the pop superstar. "Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special ... Taylor is terrific!" he tweeted in 2012 (via Billboard). Trump used to openly rock out to Swift's music, and in 2014, Melania Trump took a video of Donald listening to Swift's hit "Blank Space" while driving.

By 2018, Trump's fandom of the singer began to wane when he learned Swift had openly backed the Democratic candidate in the Tennessee Senate race. "I'm sure Taylor Swift has nothing – or doesn't know anything about her," he told the press at the time, per CNN. "Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now, OK?" he added. Over the next couple years, Trump's fandom would continue to diminish.

In 2019, Swift had incendiary words for how she believed Trump was running the nation. "We're a democracy — at least, we're supposed to be — where you're allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that [Trump] thinks this is an autocracy," she told The Guardian. The next year, Swift continued bashing Trump during the 2020 presidential election with a strongly worded tweet. "We will vote you out in November," she added. These gestures did not go unnoticed by Trump while he was in office.