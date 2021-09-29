What Is The Music Donald Trump Listened To Soothe Him During His Presidency?

Donald Trump inspired many questions about his life during his presidency, and more and more details about the Trump's life in the White House have been revealed since he departed 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to make way for the current president, Joe Biden.

Music has actually been a big topic since the Donald and Melania Trump headed back to Mar-A-Largo in Florida, with Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump's Spotify playlists hitting the headlines for some unexpected choices. TikTok user @theneedletok went viral in early September for taking a deep dive into Ivanka's musical tastes, taking a look at her public Spotify page to see what music she'd added to her playlists and which playlists she followed.

It turns out Ivanka has some pretty eclectic taste, enjoying music from all over the genre spectrum as well as listening to a few artists who haven't exactly been the most supportive of her dad's political career over the years. The star even compiled her own "Holiday Party" playlist, compiled of old and new Christmas classics and party songs.

But now it's her dad's musical taste that has a magnifying glass on it, as his apparent penchant for show tunes has been revealed.