What Is The Music Donald Trump Listened To Soothe Him During His Presidency?
Donald Trump inspired many questions about his life during his presidency, and more and more details about the Trump's life in the White House have been revealed since he departed 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to make way for the current president, Joe Biden.
Music has actually been a big topic since the Donald and Melania Trump headed back to Mar-A-Largo in Florida, with Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump's Spotify playlists hitting the headlines for some unexpected choices. TikTok user @theneedletok went viral in early September for taking a deep dive into Ivanka's musical tastes, taking a look at her public Spotify page to see what music she'd added to her playlists and which playlists she followed.
It turns out Ivanka has some pretty eclectic taste, enjoying music from all over the genre spectrum as well as listening to a few artists who haven't exactly been the most supportive of her dad's political career over the years. The star even compiled her own "Holiday Party" playlist, compiled of old and new Christmas classics and party songs.
But now it's her dad's musical taste that has a magnifying glass on it, as his apparent penchant for show tunes has been revealed.
Donald Trump reportedly listening to songs from musicals to calm him down
Who knew? Apparently, Donald Trump is a fan of a showtune. According to a preview of Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham's book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," obtained by The New York Times, while in the White House, the former president would listen to songs from musicals to cool his temper.
The tell-all claims that Donald's team put in place a White House official whose job it was to play Donald's choice of songs for him, which apparently included the iconic "Cats" hit, "Memory." The outlet claimed that hearing the soaring ballad would "pull [Donald] from the brink of rage."
As for who the mystery man was with the unique occupation? The site claimed the "Music Man" was allegedly Grisham's former boyfriend, Max Miller, though his name was not confirmed by the author.
Ivanka Trump's dad previously opened up about his musical tastes in his 2004 book, "Think Like a Billionaire." "There's so much great music. For me, I'd have to say it's a toss up between Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Elton John. I never get tired of listening to them and probably never will... Any album by any of them is bound to be fantastic," he shared.
We're not so sure if Donald is still such a fan of Elton John's now, seeing as the British musician turned down the opportunity to perform at his inauguration and all...