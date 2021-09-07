Ivanka Trump's Taste In Music Is Raising Eyebrows
The Trumps have been no strangers to raising a few eyebrows in the music world. Ivanka Trump's dad, Donald Trump, didn't exactly hit the headlines in the most positive way during his 2016 presidential run and his bid to keep the White House in 2020, with many musicians making it very clear they weren't fans of the former president using their music.
British songstress Adele was quick to distance herself from the businessman in 2016 after he used "Rolling In The Deep," with her spokesperson saying she'd "not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning" (via BBC). And she's far from the only one.
Elton John's publicist followed suit, telling The Telegraph, "Elton's music has not been requested for use in any official capacity by Donald Trump. Any use of his music should not be seen as an endorsement." As for Rihanna? Well, she slammed Trump on Twitter in 2018 for playing "Don't Stop The Music" after it was brought to her attention by a fellow social media user. "Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies," she wrote.
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards took things one step further after Trump used their hit, "You Can't Always Get What You Want," in 2016. They sent cease and desist letters before threatening him with legal action in 2020 after he used it again (via Deadline).
But, what does Ivanka like to listen to?
Ivanka Trump's music playlists have gone viral
Ivanka Trump's musical tastes hit the headlines in September after TikTok user @theneedletok stumbled across Donald's daughter's account on Spotify.
So, what kind of music does Ivanka like to take in? Well, she follows a pretty rowdy playlist titled "for SPRING BREAK!," which features hits like Britney Spears' "Work B***h," DJ Snake and Lil Jon's "Turn Down For What," and Jason Derulo and 2 Chainz' "Talk Dirty." It also features "We Can't Stop" by Miley Cyrus, who has been very vocal about her disapproval of the Trump family. Ivanka also follows a playlist called "cocktails please," featuring songs from John Denver, and — despite his protest about Donald using his music — Elton John.
But she's not just a follower, as Ivanka's also compiled her own playlists including one called "Walk to Work." Among the musical gems chosen by the former First Daughter are Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You," Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl," and Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass."
Ivanka also put a series of festive songs together to celebrate the holidays, creating her very own "Holiday Party" playlist. Among the Christmas hits big in the Trump household are The Jackson 5's "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me," and, of course, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You." She also threw in a few non-holiday tracks, including Harry Connick Jr.'s "Love Is Here To Stay."
Quite the eclectic taste!