Ivanka Trump's Taste In Music Is Raising Eyebrows

The Trumps have been no strangers to raising a few eyebrows in the music world. Ivanka Trump's dad, Donald Trump, didn't exactly hit the headlines in the most positive way during his 2016 presidential run and his bid to keep the White House in 2020, with many musicians making it very clear they weren't fans of the former president using their music.

British songstress Adele was quick to distance herself from the businessman in 2016 after he used "Rolling In The Deep," with her spokesperson saying she'd "not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning" (via BBC). And she's far from the only one.

Elton John's publicist followed suit, telling The Telegraph, "Elton's music has not been requested for use in any official capacity by Donald Trump. Any use of his music should not be seen as an endorsement." As for Rihanna? Well, she slammed Trump on Twitter in 2018 for playing "Don't Stop The Music" after it was brought to her attention by a fellow social media user. "Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies," she wrote.

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards took things one step further after Trump used their hit, "You Can't Always Get What You Want," in 2016. They sent cease and desist letters before threatening him with legal action in 2020 after he used it again (via Deadline).

But, what does Ivanka like to listen to?