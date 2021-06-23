Why Ivanka Trump Is Distancing Herself From Her Father

For most of her life, it seems that Ivanka Trump — a former senior adviser to her father, ex-President Donald Trump, throughout his four years in the White House — has been part of the Trump patriarch's inner circle. Before serving in a political capacity, the eldest daughter of the former real estate mogul was positioned at Trump's right-hand for years as an executive vice president for the family-owned Trump Organization. But now, months after Trump begrudgingly made his exit from the Oval Office, Ivanka has noticeably drifted away from her father's side.

Although she and her husband Jared Kushner are still proximally close to Trump's Florida domicile at Mar-a-Lago, having reportedly moved to Miami earlier this year, proximity doesn't necessarily mean everything. And according to a recent report by CNN, it seems that their geographical closeness has very little to do with the current state of their relationship.

