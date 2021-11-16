The Tragic Death Of Bones Actor Heath Freeman
"Bones" actor Heath Freeman has died at 41 years old.
"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life," the talented thespian's manager, Joe S. Montifiore, penned in a statement to People on November 15. "His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever," the statement concluded. "May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him," he added.
Before his death, Freeman enjoyed a successful career starring in many projects including the medical drama series "ER," "NCIS," "The Closer," and "Without a Trace," per Deadline. It's also reported that he was set to star in films "Terror on the Prairie" and "Devil's Fruit."
Shanna Moakler paid tribute to Heath Freeman
Upon learning of Heath Freeman's death, many took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved actor.
"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed," Freeman's friend and fellow actor Shanna Moakler penned in an Instagram post on November 15. Although details surrounding the late Heath Freeman's death have yet to officially be released, Moakler wrote in the comments section under the post that "he passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin."
Famous guitarist Monte Pittman also honored Freeman's life with a somber tweet. "I'm just hearing the devastating news that my friend Heath Freeman is gone. I'm stunned, saddened, heartbroken, & in a numb state of disbelief. Celebrate his by watching all of his achievements," he wrote.
RIP Heath Freeman.