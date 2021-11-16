The Tragic Death Of Bones Actor Heath Freeman

"Bones" actor Heath Freeman has died at 41 years old.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life," the talented thespian's manager, Joe S. Montifiore, penned in a statement to People on November 15. "His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever," the statement concluded. "May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him," he added.

Before his death, Freeman enjoyed a successful career starring in many projects including the medical drama series "ER," "NCIS," "The Closer," and "Without a Trace," per Deadline. It's also reported that he was set to star in films "Terror on the Prairie" and "Devil's Fruit."