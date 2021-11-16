House Of Gucci Dialogue Coach Lashes Out At Lady Gaga. Here's What She Said

Lady Gaga has long been known as one of the most prominent artists in the music world. In recent years, though, she's managed to also make her mark in Hollywood thanks to films like "A Star Is Born" and her role on "American Horror Story." Gaga is now starring as Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite of the 1980s and 90s who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci." Speaking to Good Morning America in an interview, Gaga says there's a reason why she didn't want to meet Patrizia before she took on the role. "There was a lot that was in the media that was sensationalized about how she was this gold digger and about how she killed for greed and money," she said. "I believe it was love, and I believe it was survival... I didn't wanna meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder, and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal."

However, there are some critics who believe Gaga perhaps should have met with Reggiani as it would have given her an opportunity to help her nail this one very important part of her character: her Italian accent. In fact, one dialogue coach says Gaga was totally off the mark with her accent in the film.