Inside Dorinda Medley's Heartwrenching Tribute To Her Late Husband
Through the years, Dorinda Medley has found ways to cope with the tragic loss of her late husband Richard Medley. The two had a whirlwind romance that originally began as a business relationship when Dorinda was hired as a real estate broker for Richard. "He made me laugh, and I walked home thinking, I like this guy, but he's a client," she told New York in 2007. After it became clear their chemistry was undeniable, the two went on a date and Richard proposed 10 months later. They were married in 2005, but Richard sadly died of liver failure in 2011 at 60 years old, per the Daily Mail.
Dorinda's "The Real Housewives of New York" castmate Ramona Singer was friends with the couple. In her blog for Bravo in 2017, Ramona recalled the aftermath of Richard's death, explaining, "It took Dorinda a few years to really bounce back to herself." While working on her audiobook "Make It Nice," Dorinda reflected on her early days, but struggled to discuss portions that involved her late husband. "It was the hardest part of the audiobook to do. I just couldn't get through it, and that's not like me," she told the Daily Mail in August. "I'm usually able to pull my s*** together and get through it," Dorinda added.
On an especially difficult anniversary of Richard's death, Dorinda was able to pull it together and post a tear-jerking tribute.
10 years later, Dorinda is remembering Richard
On November 16, Dorinda Medley uploaded a touching Instagram post to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of Richard Medley's death. The three-slide upload included two photos from their wedding day, and a video. In the first snap, Richard is shown speaking at their wedding as Dorinda looks up lovingly. That was followed by a blurry, yet candid, wedding photo of Richard planting a kiss on her cheek. The Bravo star quoted Richard as calling her his "True North" in her moving caption. "10 years ago my husband, Richard H Medley, my friend and my partner, passed away," she wrote. "I now look to him as my 'True North' and know that he is still protecting, guiding, and watching over me." For the last slide, Dorinda included a short video of a tree which was "adorned as a tribute to him."
"The Real Housewives of New York" star has often paid tribute to her partner on Instagram. In July 2015 she celebrated her anniversary as "Mrs Medley" with a photo of the couple flashing giant smiles together at their wedding. That same year, Dorinda honored Richard's birthday with a gorgeous snap of the two snuggled up on a boat. She tugged on the heartstrings of fans with another birthday post in 2019. "Today would have been Richard's 68th Birthday. I pray all of your friends in Heaven are throwing you a beautiful party," she wrote in the caption of the post.