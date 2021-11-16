Inside Dorinda Medley's Heartwrenching Tribute To Her Late Husband

Through the years, Dorinda Medley has found ways to cope with the tragic loss of her late husband Richard Medley. The two had a whirlwind romance that originally began as a business relationship when Dorinda was hired as a real estate broker for Richard. "He made me laugh, and I walked home thinking, I like this guy, but he's a client," she told New York in 2007. After it became clear their chemistry was undeniable, the two went on a date and Richard proposed 10 months later. They were married in 2005, but Richard sadly died of liver failure in 2011 at 60 years old, per the Daily Mail.

Dorinda's "The Real Housewives of New York" castmate Ramona Singer was friends with the couple. In her blog for Bravo in 2017, Ramona recalled the aftermath of Richard's death, explaining, "It took Dorinda a few years to really bounce back to herself." While working on her audiobook "Make It Nice," Dorinda reflected on her early days, but struggled to discuss portions that involved her late husband. "It was the hardest part of the audiobook to do. I just couldn't get through it, and that's not like me," she told the Daily Mail in August. "I'm usually able to pull my s*** together and get through it," Dorinda added.

On an especially difficult anniversary of Richard's death, Dorinda was able to pull it together and post a tear-jerking tribute.