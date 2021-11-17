Is Britney Spears Ready To Do A Tell-All Interview With Oprah?
Both Britney Spears and her fans were elated when they heard the news that superior court judge Brenda Penny had ended the pop star's conservatorship once and for all on November 14. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy!!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen????" Britney later penned in a celebratory post on her Instagram account.
As reported by People, following the judge's ruling, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart addressed a gaggle of reporters waiting outside of the courthouse. "What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," he emphatically declared. Perhaps, however, that is the million-dollar question. What's next for the famous 39-year-old woman who is reportedly worth a whopping $60 million (per Forbes) and spent the last 13 years of her life under a conservatorship? And does she really have a tell-all interview lined up with the famous talk show host, Oprah Winfrey? The answer just might surprise you!
Britney Spears wants to 'set things square" with Oprah Winfrey
While there has been no official announcement made as to whether or not Britney Spears will be bearing her soul during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, it certainly seems like she wants to!
On November 16 Britney uploaded a video to her Instagram where she made it clear under no uncertain terms that she would love nothing more than the opportunity to set the record straight with the talk show legend. "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go set things square on @Oprah," she wrote in the caption of the post.
Britney went on to confess in the revelatory video that she was most happy about the little things her newfound freedom affords her. "I'm just grateful honestly for each day," she revealed. "Being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference."
We wish Britney all the best as she acclimates to a whole new life!