Is Britney Spears Ready To Do A Tell-All Interview With Oprah?

While there has been no official announcement made as to whether or not Britney Spears will be bearing her soul during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, it certainly seems like she wants to!

On November 16 Britney uploaded a video to her Instagram where she made it clear under no uncertain terms that she would love nothing more than the opportunity to set the record straight with the talk show legend. "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go set things square on @Oprah," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Britney went on to confess in the revelatory video that she was most happy about the little things her newfound freedom affords her. "I'm just grateful honestly for each day," she revealed. "Being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference."

We wish Britney all the best as she acclimates to a whole new life!