Henderson Wade's Special Luke Perry Memory From The Riverdale Set - Exclusive

Actor Henderson Wade is currently starring in Lifetime's "A Picture Perfect Holiday" alongside Tatyana Ali. As well as becoming the romantic lead in one of this year's most adorable Christmas movies, Wade also spent some time working on "Riverdale," where he played Sheriff Michael Minetta. Understandably, Wade had an awesome experience working on the mega hit teen drama.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Wade reflected on how meaningful his time on "Riverdale" was. "That was a really big learning experience for me as far as just what I get to do for a living," he shared. "I get to play imagination in the most awesome sandbox ever. I get to meet these tremendous people along the way, who at some point or other I looked up to." In particular, the show's stars had a huge impact on the "Swamp Thing" alum. "I mean, it was all these icons from the movies that I grew up with, and then this young crop of stars that I just sat back and was in awe of," he revealed. "I was in the middle not trying to screw anything up, basically."

While promoting "A Picture Perfect Holiday," which is available to watch on Lifetime now, Henderson Wade shared an unforgettable memory with Nicki Swift involving the late Luke Perry on the "Riverdale" set.