How Will Meghan Markle's Court Apology Fuel Piers Morgan?
Meghan Markle has been a divisive figure ever since she joined the royal family in 2018, but if there's one person who really hates the Duchess of Sussex, it's Piers Morgan. From day one, the conservative newscaster and commentator has not been shy about hiding his feelings regarding Meghan. Things came to a head in the spring of 2021 when Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a highly anticipated interview about her life with the royal family and why she and Prince Harry decided to leave. Among the more shocking allegations made by the duchess was her claim that her in-laws prevented her from seeking medical treatment when she became suicidal.
In the aftermath of the Oprah interview, Morgan appeared for his regular stint on "Good Morning Britain" to share his thoughts, and they were, umm, not kind. Morgan more or less accused Meghan of citing her mental health crisis as an excuse and a bid for sympathy. He also accused her of bringing it up to make the royal family look bad, per Newsweek. Morgan's stance was met with lots of criticism and he was swiftly let go from the network.
Meghan and Harry have been back in the news recently as her case against the British newspaper, the Mail on Sunday, continues. Meghan is suing them for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father before her wedding. However, she recently had to apologize to the court for misleading them, and now, some fear it might embolden Morgan to attack her again.
Piers Morgan has something to say
As her suit against the Mail on Sunday remains ongoing Meghan Markle has officially apologized to the court for misleading them in regards to her recently published biography. The Duchess of Sussex had previously claimed that neither she nor her husband, Prince Harry, had anything to do with the publication. However, recently resurfaced emails prove that they were both in contact with the authors of the unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom" and noted that portions of their private life would likely be leaked to the press, per Express. A reputation consultant who spoke to Newsweek about the issue claimed that the apology "highlights and reinforces what people like Piers Morgan and other detractors have been saying."
Immediately several British tabloids picked up the story and plastered it on their front pages. Morgan then tweeted photos of the papers with the caption: "I've now had 8 months to carefully reflect on my statement that I don't believe a word Meghan Markle says.... and I still don't." No surprises there. In response to the criticism he faced for attacking Meghan yet again Morgan later tweeted, "The 'end game' is that the Sussexes are stopped – by the Queen – from ruthlessly exploiting their royal titles for 100s of millions of dollars whilst simultaneously trashing the Royal Family & Monarchy," he wrote. It's shameful."
As the Sussexes' case against the Mail on Sunday remains ongoing, Harry and Meghan are likely feeling the pressure to win as a loss would only fuel their critics, such as Morgan.