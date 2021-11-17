How Will Meghan Markle's Court Apology Fuel Piers Morgan?

Meghan Markle has been a divisive figure ever since she joined the royal family in 2018, but if there's one person who really hates the Duchess of Sussex, it's Piers Morgan. From day one, the conservative newscaster and commentator has not been shy about hiding his feelings regarding Meghan. Things came to a head in the spring of 2021 when Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a highly anticipated interview about her life with the royal family and why she and Prince Harry decided to leave. Among the more shocking allegations made by the duchess was her claim that her in-laws prevented her from seeking medical treatment when she became suicidal.

In the aftermath of the Oprah interview, Morgan appeared for his regular stint on "Good Morning Britain" to share his thoughts, and they were, umm, not kind. Morgan more or less accused Meghan of citing her mental health crisis as an excuse and a bid for sympathy. He also accused her of bringing it up to make the royal family look bad, per Newsweek. Morgan's stance was met with lots of criticism and he was swiftly let go from the network.

Meghan and Harry have been back in the news recently as her case against the British newspaper, the Mail on Sunday, continues. Meghan is suing them for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father before her wedding. However, she recently had to apologize to the court for misleading them, and now, some fear it might embolden Morgan to attack her again.

