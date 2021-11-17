Kieran Culkin Finally Reveals What He Named His Son After Not Giving Him A Name For Seven Weeks

"Succession" star Kieran Culkin went on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on November 16 and explained why it took him and his wife Jazz Charton to name their newborn son, who they ultimately named Wilder Wolf. "My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf," Culkin recalled. Culkin also revealed that he and his wife didn't know the sex of the baby before he was born, so they "found" the name while they were in the hospital the day their baby was born. "She's in bed and we have a dry erase board and we just went over every name that we had thought of. And we were like 'Let's focus on girl names, because we like these,'" Culkin recalled. "We narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed it was going to be one of those two names if it's a girl and if it's a boy we're screwed," he continued. "And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names," Culkin said while laughing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Culkin and Charton used "Tito" as a placeholder while they figured out Wilder's final name. Host Ellen Degeneres teased Culkin by asking him why they didn't just narrow down the baby name choices during the duration of the pregnancy. Culkin responded, "That would take some organization and some planning. That's not something that either of us do."