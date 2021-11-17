Kieran Culkin Finally Reveals What He Named His Son After Not Giving Him A Name For Seven Weeks
Parents often experience a range of emotions when trying to figure out the name of their future child. Naming one's child might seem like an easy task, but when you think about it, it actually is very difficult since whatever name a parent gives their newborn baby will forever affect their future. David Zhu, a professor of management and entrepreneurship and a researcher for the psychology of names at Arizona State University, broke down to BBC the responsibility that comes with naming your baby. "Because a name is used to identify an individual and communicate with the individual on a daily basis, it serves as the very basis of one's self-conception, especially in relation to others," Zhu said.
Kieran Culkin can relate to this pressure. Culkin became a two-time papa to a newborn son on August 17. According to MSN, Culkin already has an interesting backstory for naming his two-year-old daughter, Kinsey, involving his late sister. But it seems like he and his wife Jazz Charton had a harder time naming his son; it took both of them over seven weeks to figure out their son's future name, and they didn't share it with anyone until three months after his birth. Culkin first shared his newborn son's name on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on November 16, and Culkin has a good reason for why it took him and Charton so long to finalize his son's name.
Culkin and Charton had a last minute brainstorm session
"Succession" star Kieran Culkin went on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on November 16 and explained why it took him and his wife Jazz Charton to name their newborn son, who they ultimately named Wilder Wolf. "My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf," Culkin recalled. Culkin also revealed that he and his wife didn't know the sex of the baby before he was born, so they "found" the name while they were in the hospital the day their baby was born. "She's in bed and we have a dry erase board and we just went over every name that we had thought of. And we were like 'Let's focus on girl names, because we like these,'" Culkin recalled. "We narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed it was going to be one of those two names if it's a girl and if it's a boy we're screwed," he continued. "And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names," Culkin said while laughing.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Culkin and Charton used "Tito" as a placeholder while they figured out Wilder's final name. Host Ellen Degeneres teased Culkin by asking him why they didn't just narrow down the baby name choices during the duration of the pregnancy. Culkin responded, "That would take some organization and some planning. That's not something that either of us do."