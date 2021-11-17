The Truth About Alex Rodriguez And Kelly Bensimon

Housewife-turned-real estate mogul Kelly Bensimon has reportedly been texting with one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, Alex Rodriguez. A source told Page Six, "They have a cute and flirty text relationship. Alex has asked her out more than once although she has not gone on a date with him," the insider revealed. The model's rep confirmed that the two have been in touch. "They've been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months. She thinks he is charming and a gentleman," her spokesperson said.

However, the MLB commentator's rep had quite a different statement to the outlet. "She reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it," his rep clarified. "There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there. A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes." Ouch. Either the former reality star is misinterpreting signals from the pro athlete or A.Rod is trying to downplay something.

No matter the case, Rodriguez is future-focused. In August, he told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm so grateful for where God and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward." He also added how he's most excited to see how his daughters, Natasha, and Ella, evolve.