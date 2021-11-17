The Truth About Alex Rodriguez And Kelly Bensimon
It's been several months since Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez called it quits following a two-year engagement and two wedding postponements. The exes reportedly split after rumors swirled that the ex-MLB player was allegedly cheating on the singer with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, per Page Six. Despite the Charleston-based hairdresser denying the claims and telling Page Six that "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," the pair announced their official split in a joint statement to TODAY in April.
As for Kelly Bensimon, the former cast member of "Real Housewives of New York" was married to famous photographer Giles Bensimon, with whom she shares two children from 1997 to 2007. She was spotted with her on-again, off-again love interest Nick Stefanov around the time J.Lo and A.Rod broke up, per Daily Mail.
Considering Bensimon and Rodriguez are both based in New York and are seemingly single, one would think this is a potential match. But is it?
Kelly Bensimon says she and Alex Rodriguez have a "flirty text relationship"
Housewife-turned-real estate mogul Kelly Bensimon has reportedly been texting with one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, Alex Rodriguez. A source told Page Six, "They have a cute and flirty text relationship. Alex has asked her out more than once although she has not gone on a date with him," the insider revealed. The model's rep confirmed that the two have been in touch. "They've been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months. She thinks he is charming and a gentleman," her spokesperson said.
However, the MLB commentator's rep had quite a different statement to the outlet. "She reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it," his rep clarified. "There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there. A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes." Ouch. Either the former reality star is misinterpreting signals from the pro athlete or A.Rod is trying to downplay something.
No matter the case, Rodriguez is future-focused. In August, he told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm so grateful for where God and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward." He also added how he's most excited to see how his daughters, Natasha, and Ella, evolve.