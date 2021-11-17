What Was The Strange Thing Jennifer Lawrence Inhaled On The Set Of Her New Movie?
Jennifer Lawrence handles awkward moments with grace and panache.
The A-lister has taken a few red carpet tumbles, but always managed to recover and brush off these minor mishaps. The Oscar winner has also openly discussed awkward on-set moments. While filming "The Silver Linings Playbook," for instance, Lawrence met an elderly woman who she mistook for a deceased screen legend. "And in my head, I just went, 'This is Elizabeth Taylor.' Who was dead at the time. She's still dead," Lawrence revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2015. During that same late-night appearance, Lawrence revealed that her first meeting with legendary director Francis Ford Coppola turned awkward when the actor realized her thong was hanging out.
And now, with the "Winter's Bone" actor starring in the upcoming Netflix film "Don't Look Up" — featuring a star-studded cast that also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and more — there was even more opportunity for Lawrence to have an adorably embarrassing on-set moment. In fact, filming on the Adam McKay movie was halted for a day when Lawrence sustained a facial injury in a stunt gone wrong, per The Boston Globe. But that accident was not even the most noteworthy incident of Lawrence's time on set...
Jennifer Lawrence's hilarious Don't Look Up wardrobe malfunction
In "Don't Look Up," Jennifer Lawrence portrays astronomer Kate Dibiasky, who, along with Leonardo DiCaprio's character and several others, attempt to alert people that a calamitous comet is headed towards earth.
To develop the character, the actor consulted a real-life astronomer. "We kinda decided that Kate is the type to be fierce and 'notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat' kind of lady," she told Vanity Fair. This led to Lawrence's astronomer character having double nose rings, which caused issues while filming. "And the nose rings ... one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet. And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio," she admitted.
In the past, Lawrence found comfort in the most uncomfortable on-set moments. While filming "Red Sparrow," the actor embraced her nude scenes to the point that it made crew blush. "Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "Because I'd be like, 'I don't want the robe. I'm hot. I'm eating.' Everybody's like, 'She needs to cover up," Lawrence joked.
Although the actor is not impervious to feeling awkward. Surprisingly, the easiest way to make Lawrence bashful while filming is to keep the camera on her. "When I finish the scene and, in my mind, I'm done acting, and there's a linger, it mortifies me," she admitted to BBC Radio 1 in 2018.