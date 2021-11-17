What Was The Strange Thing Jennifer Lawrence Inhaled On The Set Of Her New Movie?

In "Don't Look Up," Jennifer Lawrence portrays astronomer Kate Dibiasky, who, along with Leonardo DiCaprio's character and several others, attempt to alert people that a calamitous comet is headed towards earth.

To develop the character, the actor consulted a real-life astronomer. "We kinda decided that Kate is the type to be fierce and 'notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat' kind of lady," she told Vanity Fair. This led to Lawrence's astronomer character having double nose rings, which caused issues while filming. "And the nose rings ... one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet. And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio," she admitted.

In the past, Lawrence found comfort in the most uncomfortable on-set moments. While filming "Red Sparrow," the actor embraced her nude scenes to the point that it made crew blush. "Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "Because I'd be like, 'I don't want the robe. I'm hot. I'm eating.' Everybody's like, 'She needs to cover up," Lawrence joked.

Although the actor is not impervious to feeling awkward. Surprisingly, the easiest way to make Lawrence bashful while filming is to keep the camera on her. "When I finish the scene and, in my mind, I'm done acting, and there's a linger, it mortifies me," she admitted to BBC Radio 1 in 2018.