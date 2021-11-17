What Is Adele Urging John Mayer To Do?

John Mayer is no stranger to Hollywood relationships, having been linked to stars like Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly, and Jennifer Aniston. So when the star sat down with Adele to discuss her forthcoming album, "30" it took fans by surprise when he asked the singer for relationship advice.

"Adele, should I get married," Mayer asked in the SiriusXM interview. Despite her public divorce from Simon Konecki that is the basis of her fourth studio album, the British singer gave Mayer an immediate, "Oh yes, you should get married. Yes, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage." The artist admitted her advice seemed odd since she "gave up" on it once before. The singer and Konecki wed in 2018 and filed for divorce just under a year later, according to Page Six. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed she was "embarrassed" she divorced so quickly. "From a very young age [I] promised myself that, when I had kids, we'd stay together, and I tried for a really, really long time," according to TooFab.

Nonetheless, the artist told Mayer how she would be open to a second marriage in the future. "I think you should," continued the star. "I can't really say why, but I'm definitely open to marriage again. I definitely am, and the feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I've ever had in my life, and sadly it didn't work out, but I miss being married."