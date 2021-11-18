Why The Queen May Never Live In Buckingham Palace Again

Queen Elizabeth has been living at Windsor Castle since the coronavirus pandemic began. Back in March 2020, Newsweek reported that the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, had left Buckingham Palace and had been planning an extended stay at Windsor. While the two were expected to return to London after the Easter holiday, they actually ended up staying in Windsor for the remainder of the year — even skipping their annual Christmas trip to Sandringham. "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," the palace said in a statement, according to Tatler.

In the months that followed, Philip fell ill and needed to be hospitalized. He underwent a heart procedure, according to BBC News, and later returned to Windsor to recuperate. However, about a month later, Philip died. While many thought that the queen would return to Buckingham Palace following a period of mourning, the Daily Mail reported that she would make Windsor Castle her permanent residence. Flash forward six months, and it seems that the queen has no plans to ever live at Buckingham Palace again. The reason, however, may surprise you.