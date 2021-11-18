Why The Queen May Never Live In Buckingham Palace Again
Queen Elizabeth has been living at Windsor Castle since the coronavirus pandemic began. Back in March 2020, Newsweek reported that the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, had left Buckingham Palace and had been planning an extended stay at Windsor. While the two were expected to return to London after the Easter holiday, they actually ended up staying in Windsor for the remainder of the year — even skipping their annual Christmas trip to Sandringham. "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," the palace said in a statement, according to Tatler.
In the months that followed, Philip fell ill and needed to be hospitalized. He underwent a heart procedure, according to BBC News, and later returned to Windsor to recuperate. However, about a month later, Philip died. While many thought that the queen would return to Buckingham Palace following a period of mourning, the Daily Mail reported that she would make Windsor Castle her permanent residence. Flash forward six months, and it seems that the queen has no plans to ever live at Buckingham Palace again. The reason, however, may surprise you.
Queen Elizabeth isn't a fan of Buckingham Palace -- and never really has been
According to the Daily Beast, Queen Elizabeth actually never liked Buckingham Palace. "Buckingham Palace is a head office. It's huge, impersonal, not cozy at all and she has never felt at home there," royal expert Penny Junor told the outlet. Meanwhile, Windsor is not only more cozy, but it also holds very special meaning for the queen. It's the last place that she lived with her husband before he died, for example. And it's also the resting place of her father, George VI, is buried.
The grounds of Windsor Castle are also lovely to walk, and the queen enjoys spending time outdoors with her corgis, according to Page Six. In addition, the queen is in pretty good company in Windsor as well. "Those who live and work within the Castle include the titular head of the Castle community, the Constable and Governor of Windsor Castle; the Dean of Windsor, Canons and other staff who run the College of St George; the Military Knights of Windsor; the Superintendent of Windsor Castle and his staff, who are responsible for day-to-day administration; the Housekeeper and her staff; and soldiers who mount a permanent military guard in the Castle," the royal family's official website reads, in part.