Kamala Harris Puts An End To All The Rumors About Her Relationship With Joe Biden

Kamala Harris could not contain her excitement when it was officially announced that Joe Biden defeated outgoing president Donald Trump in the hotly contested 2020 election. After all, a video of her abruptly ending her mid-morning Saturday jog to call Biden and tell him, "We did it Joe! You are going to be the next president of the United States," went viral due to her ecstatic emotion at the time. Biden also made it no secret that he believed enough in Harris and her talents to make her his running mate back in August 2020. He wrote on Instagram, "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

And, while things certainly did seem quite promising during the early months of Biden's term, there has been speculation suggesting some friction between Biden and Harris behind closed doors, particularly because the vice president feels both overwhelmed and underused, according to the Daily Mail. The headlines have been so bad about the supposed White House drama, in fact, that Harris herself has felt the need to set the record straight about it.